‘At the bottom there is room 10’ has been giving surprises in its last chapters and this time the Maldini family has been the protagonist in the return of an old acquaintance to Las Nuevas Lomas. Francesca is looking for Peter’s new partner and decided to hire Claudio Matarazzo, who was fired by the Bogani; However, this has not been good news for ‘Pipo’, since his terror from past seasons returned.

The entry of Claudio Matarazzo occurred after July’s dismissal by Francesca after hearing Peter and Alessia talk about the love she feels for Cristóbal. Therefore, they began the search for his replacement. Although the trick up his sleeve was Hiro, the faithful friend of the ‘Noni’ went with the news that Hiro will stay in Japan because his father died. The Maldini matriarch had already received a resume and she did not hesitate to call the person: Claudio Matarazzo.

How did you turn from Claudio Matarazzo to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

We mentioned that Francesca had a resume in her office long before Peter gave her the bad news about Hiro. As soon as she knew that she could no longer count on the Japanese, she called Claudio Matarazzo, the popular ‘Fat Butterfly’. Claudio appeared at the Maldini house and Peter did not expect him to be July’s replacement. When the Bogani’s former butler arrived, he gave him a brotherly hug.

Until what season was Claudio Matarazzo in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After four seasons, Claudio Matarazzo will return to the series ‘At the bottom there is room’. His last participation was in season six along with Cayetana and her family. It should be remembered that Peter has always been Claudio’s impossible love, but he gave up at the time after finding out that ‘Pito’ likes his madam.

