“I still feel the same emotion because, as I always say, winning the Dakar is really difficult, there are no easy victories and this has not been either.” Those were the first words of Peterhansel as soon as he got off the Mini in Jeddah and celebrated his new victory, his fourteenth. One, which has cost him even though “from the outside it can be seen as a bit easy”: “But it has been nothing to manage such a small advantage with Nasser every day. I had a lot of pressure And I felt it every day, I had everything to lose In the end, we did a great job with Edouard (his co-driver), he had a good navigation and he was very calm. “

Vindictive, and also proud to write new and successful pages in his love story with the Dakar: “I have set a couple more records: 14 wins and the first to win on three continents. And it’s also 30 years since my first win.” That one, the one from 1981, is even the most special: “I dreamed of her a lot. Winning is always a great emotion, but the best was the first.” “I don’t know where the difference could be, maybe in the experience and in being a little calmer. Nasser made the first mistake in winning the prologue and maybe he lost the Dakar because of that. “ analyze.

Precisely, Al Attiyah Yes, he is clear about where the difference has been that has decided the victory, in a regulation that he complains about: “We have done a great job. Neither I, nor the co-driver, nor the team have made mistakes … What can we do? This is the second year that we have fought with buggies and for me the rules have to be changed to make it fairer for everyone “. Thus, the Toyota team leader uses a similar speech to the one he already had last year when it was Sainz who beat him with the Mini.

“If we only have four fingers, not five, it doesn’t help. Buggies have been beating 4x4s for many years, there is no equality, (he won in 2019) It is not a fair rule and I ask the organization to change it because otherwise we will not want to return, “continues the Qatari with his claim for greater justice. Winning five stages and making another champion is not easy to digest, but it promises come back stronger: “Of course I’m disappointed, but we’re done and I’m proud. I am sure that we will come back stronger next year and that we can win. “