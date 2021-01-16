“I was going to the military and already heard that Peterhansel had won a Dakar.” This phrase, verbatim, was said by a veteran motor sport fan when there were still several days left for the toughest raid in the world to end in this edition of 2021. The Frenchman’s name is like Ronnie O’Sullivan’s or La Younger Mikaela Shiffrin: They only sound occasionally in the news or on social media because they have achieved success on the Dakar, the Snooker World Cup or the Alpine Ski World Cup.

They are shooting stars in the sports tsunami that floods the news, between soccer games, Formula 1 races or impossible baskets in the NBA. However, the case of Peterhansel is possibly unique in the world: few athletes have managed to make discipline their domain for so many years. There is no soccer player, tennis player, driver or basketball player who remains the great favorite for three decades. Only ‘Monsieur Dakar’, who has made the event that has made him a myth a nickname, has been capable of it.

The devil knows more about being old, and Peterhansel is more the first than the second, although also. The Frenchman has the invaluable experience of someone who has seen the evolution of the Dakar in a suicidal adventure to a dangerous one, which year after year continues to add to the tragic list of fallen (Pierre Cherpin was the last one in 2021), but whose risk has diminished over time. Technology has become a fundamental element, both for safety work and for the pilots themselves. Gone are those manual notes that I had to take the day before to find out where the goal was in the Mauritanian desert, dodging possible bandit attacks, riding the historic Yamaha YZE 750, first, and the 850T later.

Between 1991 and 2021 30 years have passed and 14 Dakares won by Peterhansel. It comes out to almost one in two of those who have played, and that is something that instead of taking away their hunger continues to serve as motivation. At 55 years old, he has as a reference and maximum rival a Carlos Sainz who is already in his sixties, and who maintains a desire more typical of later generations. What else does the driver who has won the Dakar the most times have to prove?

“The pressure is still just as strong. Every race is just as difficult to win. You always have to give your all, you have to master everything, you have to have a good car, a good team. And, in the end, the mistake is human and even if we get everything else, it is easy to make a mistake. Winning a 14th time was important because this year it was 30 years since my first Dakar victory on motorcycles. It was in 1991. And I am the only one who has won in the three continents. », He boasted.

Peterhansel also adapted perfectly to organizational fluctuations. It is the ideal example of a kind of competitive Darwinism: what comes from Paris? Victory. What about the coast? Victory. What is there to get from Africa to South America? Victory. What is Arabia now? Of course, victory. And it does it with any regulation. The regulatory change of the ‘roadbook’, much more difficult to read this year and sought, in the words of Carlos Sainz, “to go catch the co-drivers” has only meant a minor annoyance in Peterhansel’s strategy. Winning a Dakar with just one stage victory is something that is only available to a few: he has done it twice, in 2007 and in 2021.

A buggy to dominate them all



Anyone who minimally follows a motor competition is aware of the importance of a machine according to expectations. Peterhansel has this year, like last year Sainz, with a Mini that has little or nothing to do with its version that can be seen in dealerships. A buggy that navigates with its 4×2 drive wonderfully, with superior power (and limited so that it is not overwhelming) over its rivals, an auto-inflation system that is already being studied and used in commercial vehicle factories and, on top, with two of the best drivers in the competition at the wheel, such as Peterhansel and Sainz.

The great loser has been Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari, difficult to accept in defeat, did not hesitate to criticize the organization for allowing a car like the X-Raid to compete with a regulation that Toyota either did not want to or did not know how to express. «I don’t know what else I can do, this is the second time we are fighting buggies. For me, I think they have to change the regulations, just that, make it fair to everyone. I’m more disappointed than last year because if you only have four fingers and not five, it’s not fair. I think they have to change the regulations for buggies, because now they have been beating 4x4s for five years and this is not fair. I hope the organization takes action because if not, we are not interested in returning, “he threatened at the Jeddah goal.

It remains to be seen if David Castera and the FIA ​​(the Dakar will be part of the Cross-Country World Championship that will start next year) listen to these complaints and put into trouble the dominance of the X-Raid, which will no longer have the Mini after the departure from the BMW group. Whatever happens, if you decide to continue, Peterhansel will remain the benchmark. As it was for the parents of current Dakar fans. And for grandparents.

(((SUPPORT FOR)))

Carlos Sainz’s farewell to Dakar 2021: “My engineer was not very happy”

The Madrid native finished third, somewhat dissatisfied with the problems that prevented him from fighting for the final victory, and with his eyes set on the future.

Carlos Sainz arrived at Dakar 2021 with the certainty that he could win. Not surprisingly, the remarkable advantage of the X-Raid buggy over the rest has been evident not only in the complaints of Nasser Al-Attiyah or that Stepháne Peterhansel had a reasonably comfortable participation, but in that he himself won three stages and finished in the podium of another four days.

However, not understanding the ‘roadbook’ cost him, in his words, a better result. “We have not managed to understand well how to navigate, the crossings … it was made to catch the co-drivers, not to make life easy for them. This year was different and we paid for it, we lost half an hour on two or three occasions and in the end you can’t win the Dakar like that, ”he resigned himself at the Jeddah finish line, before finally resting after two very tough weeks.

“In this race, not everyone can be lost every day. It’s a bit of a lottery and brands can’t bet on the lottery … that’s why we play at Christmas, like in Spain, but not in January, ”he settled in his criticism.

But beyond the final bad taste in his mouth, Sainz wanted to say goodbye with something that unhinges the mechanics: some tops. In the closed park, the Madrilenian began to make ‘donuts’ to celebrate the end of the raid. It left the wheels smashed, yes. “Joan, my engineer, was not very happy,” he joked on Twitter after the images. At almost 59 years old, he continues with the illusion of a newcomer.