Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Pyotr Yan again entered into a skirmish with American Aljamein Sterling. Athletes exchanged messages in Twitter…

On April 9, Yang expressed outrage that Sterling did not want to fight him on May 15. “Just strip this ridicule of the belt,” the Russian fighter wrote. “The ridiculous is the champion. And you, when you first faced a fighter from the top five of the rating, turned out to be too dumb to win, despite your endurance advantage. I can’t wait to beat the shit out of you, ”Sterling replied.

On April 8, Sterling complained that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had asked for a second fight with Ian on May 15. The American rejected this offer, as he did not have time to recover.

Ian lost his UFC bantamweight belt on March 7. He struck a forbidden punch in a duel with Sterling and lost by disqualification.

Yang suffered his first defeat in the UFC. Sterling, on the other hand, became the first champion in promotion history to win the belt by disqualifying an opponent.