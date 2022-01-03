,,I am completely over the moon. I did it again,” said a tearful Wright immediately after the World Cup final, which he said was not of the level it deserved (98.34 average at 99.22 from Smith). not played the darts we can play i don’t know what went wrong for ninety percent of the game i kept switching my darts i won it tonight but michael his time is coming he is the future of darts .”

Smith, in turn, was completely through, after already losing his second World Cup final. As Wright had his say, he had his head against the wall. “I must have done something wrong in a previous life”, sighed the Englishman, who missed his first major title again. “But I’ll be back.”