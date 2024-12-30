Peter Wright was completely exhausted. After the Scottish bird of paradise surprisingly defeated darts world champion Luke Humphries, he cried on stage. The 54-year-old Wright, who reached the round of 16 two days ago due to illness, proved above all to himself in the confident 4-1 win that he can still keep up with the world’s best. “Luke Humphries and Luke Littler inspired me to keep playing darts. And I know I can still play,” said Wright after the coup that took him to the World Cup quarter-finals. After a weak year, the flamboyant Scot started the tournament in London as an outsider. Before the duel between the world champions, Humphries had teased him. “Peter likes to talk a lot. Not me. “I’ll let my actions do the talking on the dartboard,” said the Englishman, who seemed strangely listless in the round of 16. The longed-for dream semi-final between Humphries and Littler is therefore cancelled. After a dominant year and a half, the defending champion is unassailable at the top of the world rankings. “It wasn’t meant to be. I had a breathtaking year as world champion. “I’ll come back stronger in 2025,” announced Humphries.