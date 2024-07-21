The German biochemist Peter Walter and her Argentine colleague Carmela Sidrauski announced a momentous discovery just over a decade ago. They had found a simple molecule that was nevertheless capable of dramatically enhancing the memory and learning capacity of their mice at the University of California, San Francisco (USA). The experimental drug, baptized ISRIBcan be easily taken orally. The molecule has since achieved revolutionary results in animals: it has reversed mental deterioration associated with age, has restored the memory lost by head trauma and has even improved memory in mice with Down syndrome.

Walter, born in Berlin 69 years ago, already made a great discovery in the 1990s. A person is made up of about 30 trillion cells. And each of them constantly produces gigantic molecules – proteins – to carry out its functions: storing memories, transporting the oxygen we breathe, killing threatening viruses. The German biochemist observed that when a cell starts generating malformed proteins, a mechanism is activated to slow down production and destroy the defective ones. If the manufacturing of nonsense continues, the cell commits suicide. It is a quality control system called response to misfolded proteins.

This mechanism is extremely delicate. If the response is exaggerated, the death of so many cells can lead to degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. If the response succeeds in the survival of the wrong cell, it can proliferate and cause cancer. Walter has won almost everything for this discovery. In 2014, he received The Shaw Prizeendowed with one million dollars. In 2018, he shared with four other colleagues the three million dollars of the Breakthrough PrizeOn June 20, he collected the 400,000 euros from the donation in Bilbao with three colleagues. Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation, which invited EL PAÍS to the event. And the pools they predict that he will win the Nobel Prize.

The German biochemist is one of the star recruits of Altos Labs, an American company created in 2022 with four Nobel Prize winners on board and a huge budget: some 2.7 billion euros. The company is shrouded in secrecy. Its shadowy driving force is Yuri Milner, a Russian-born Israeli physicist who became a billionaire thanks to his initial stake in Facebook and Twitter. Altos’ stated goal is to rejuvenate cells to reverse diseases and enable us to live longer and healthier lives.

The ISRIB molecule modulates the so-called integrated stress responseassociated with this cell quality control mechanism. Walter, who is also a sculptor in his spare time, has made a statue with the real structure of this experimental drug. “It is made of bronze and weighs a quarter of a ton. I have it in my basement. The molecule is small and, if you are a chemist, it is beautiful,” he explains. In 2015, Walter and Sidrauski licensed the ISRIB patent to Calico, a company linked to the founders of Google. The scientist answered questions from EL PAÍS in Bilbao, hours before receiving the Frontiers Prize.

Ask. What are the potential therapeutic applications of ISRIB? You have talked about Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis…

Answer. We have tested it in various laboratory mouse models with neurodegeneration, cognitive defects, learning problems… And we see effects in a huge number of them. In my laboratory, we can basically cure head trauma In mice. After brain damage, like rugby players, they can’t memorise anything, but ISRIB restores their memory completely. We can also take an old mouse and train it to do something, but it has a hard time learning. If you give it ISRIB, it learns like a teenager. We can rejuvenate learning behaviour.

P. Does it rejuvenate the brain?

R. It rejuvenates brain function, yes. What is really important is that all these diseases converge in the activation of the integrated response to stress, which causes cognitive defects. We have a common node through which all pathologies pass, even though they are so different. Hitting your head is not the same as aging normally, or having an extra chromosome in Down syndrome or having protein aggregates in Alzheimer’s. And yet, all these processes lead to the activation of that same mechanism. That mechanism is the villain. And we can act on it and obtain benefits. At the moment, in mice.

P. Could we say that ISRIB is a knowledge enhancer?

R. Yeah.

P. If it worked in humans, it would be a miracle drug.

R. It could potentially become a miracle drug.

P. Do you think it will work in humans?

R. I hope so. Mouse brains are very different from human brains, but we know the mechanisms are the same. I think the chances are pretty high.

P. When will we see a clinical trial to try to improve cognitive function in people?

R. It’s already underway An Essay by Calico [con 300 personas] to test ISRIB as an enhancer of cognitive function in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

P. And for Alzheimer’s?

R. I think Alzheimer’s is much more difficult because the disease develops over a very long time. Companies have to focus on one area. Once the drug is approved for clinical use, there will be many trials for other indications because it will already be known that the drug is safe. The range of potentially treatable cognitive defects is enormous.

P. Does ISRIB cause any significant side effects?

R. We have never seen any.

P. None?

R. None, it is totally benign.

P. Your mice will be happy.

R. My mice are very, very happy. It’s wonderful: we have a molecule that affects reactions that occur in every single one of our cells, and yet it’s not toxic. I find it absolutely amazing.

P. There are some crazy people who are taking ISRIB on their own. Where do they get the molecule?

R. You can buy it on Alibaba [una plataforma china de comercio electrónico]It is on the market. I strongly advise against consuming it, because we still don’t really know what happens. I have never taken it, although it is tempting.

P. The Altos Labs company was born in 2022 with an initial budget of about 2.7 billion eurostwice the annual budget of the largest science organisation in Spain, the CSIC. Who is behind Altos Labs? The billionaire Yuri Milner or who?

R. We don’t talk about financing the company. The idea is to invest private money in basic research. They are investors with a very long-term vision. Private investments are usually limited by the philosophy of venture capital, which wants returns in a very short time. If you want to tackle a complex problem, you need years. We publish the discovery of ISRIB in 2013 and a decade later it is in clinical trials. It has taken us about 15 years to get to a stage where we hope to have an effective new drug. We need that kind of time frame and to attract great scientists.

P. But who came up with the idea of ​​creating Altos Labs? Yuri Milner?

R. The key person now is Rick Klausner [un biólogo estadounidense que fue director del Instituto Nacional del Cáncer de EE UU]And there is no single source of funding, it is a combination of donors.

P. But the first idea was Yuri Milner’s?

R. I wouldn’t go that far.

P. Jeff Bezos [creador de Amazon y segunda persona más rica del mundo] puts money into Altos Labs?

R. I don’t want to talk about money, it brings me problems [se ríe].

P. Altos Labs has recruited four Nobel Prize winners and many top scientists, but it is shrouded in secrecy. Some people believe that Altos Labs is run by millionaires who want to be immortal.

R. I’m not working for that, of course. Our goal is a little more attractive: we want to understand what goes wrong during aging, so that we can live longer and healthier lives. We want to increase the healthy life span, to free society as a whole from the burden of degenerative diseases, cancer, diabetes. Our goal is not longevity. I don’t think the planet is ready for us to live 200 years, that would cause a lot of social and economic problems. As scientists, we can look at cells and find out what’s wrong, so we can fix those problems early. A good example is statins. You take them to lower your cholesterol levels and prevent a heart attack. It’s a drug you take to keep your system younger and your arteries clear.

