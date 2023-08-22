The ARD news shortens Friedrich Merz’ sentence about the Greens. “Monitor” tells us how to speak. Critical approaches are missing. This destroys trust in public broadcasters. A guest post.

WFewer whispers, more facts,” demands Thomas Hestermann. August. He counters my accusation of “scandal density” in public service broadcasting, which I have substantiated with striking examples from recent times. He first tries to statistically invalidate my findings with a study from 2019. He apparently considers the current incidents I have cited to be accidental and therefore not sufficient, which is why I am adding a few more. Their explosiveness lies precisely in their topicality, because their accumulation plays into the hands of the populists, who are now in full swing.

The crucial three words were missing

This includes the “error” confessed by Stefan Brandenburg from WDR, from the statement by Friedrich Merz that the Greens are the main opponents “in the federal government”, to cut out these three words. This includes the attempt by “Monitor” to enforce a language rule on the subject of climate change, it should only be called “climate crisis”. And even “climate deniers” – factually nonsensical and infamous associating the Holocaust denier. This includes attempts to remove supposedly objectionable vocabulary from old posts and thus to falsify the documentary. Or to provide them with curious warnings that show that one does not trust the judgment of the audience, which one expects a lot from, for example in gruesome scenes in crime novels.