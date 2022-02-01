He is not only the master of drawing, but he is also the master of the caption, the text block under the drawing. Draftsman Peter van Straaten (1935-2016) called the brief but always astute lines of text a ‘dialogue’ between drawing and word. Maybe there’s something to laugh about is the name of the modest exhibition in the Allard Pierson in Amsterdam.

About a hundred original prints are on display, curated by eight guest curators, including Els Timmerman (Peter van Straaten’s wife and visual artist), Willem van der Does (professor of clinical psychology), Yvette van Boven (culinary columnist of de Volkskrant), Maaike Meijer (emeritus professor of gender studies), Saskia van Loenen (NRCjournalist, chairman of the Inktspotprijs that Van Straaten won five times and bird lover) and Gerrit de Jager (cartoonist). The explanation of their selection, richly illustrated, can be found on the museum’s website. We also see Van Straaten’s youth work, such as a signed sailing camp report and a bird diary.

The curators chose from an extremely rich treasury of 25,000 cartoon, nature and bird drawings, erotic prints and political cartoons, which had been arranged in advance by the heirs by theme. Meijer chose ‘Male delusions of grandeur’, Van Loenen went for erotic prints and bird drawings under the motto ‘The Master’ and Van der Does opted for a statement from the artist himself: ‘My work is based on fearful suspicions’. Van Boven chose the best ‘monster job’, namely ‘Eating and drinking’. Timmerman’s choice is a personal one: the work she shows hangs in her home.

Drawing by Peter van Straaten.

Writing and drawing in one

If we think that we are already familiar with Van Straaten’s oeuvre and his sketchy, accurate, in short, brilliantly penetrating style, we are disappointed. Now, five years after his death, his work does not seem to have lost any of its eloquence. But it’s all about the dialogue. Take the drawing of an elderly couple in an empty meadow. They got there with a rather distant car. In the distance a lonely farm. “Charming!” exclaims the man. That is writing and drawing in one. Or this one, from the culinary series. The woman clearly replies to the man’s proposal, the waiter stands aside and waits: „First a piece of food? What does that mean FIRST?” Finally, two middle-aged men at a fence, hands in pockets: “We only had two refugees in our village and we forwarded them.” The attitude of the drawn men expresses complacency, the text, on the other hand, expresses cynicism and xenophobia.

Without a preliminary study or signature, Van Straaten knew entire interiors and street corners to pull out of the paper.



In the exhibition space is the Metabolik, a digital light display cabinet with 2,500 Van Straaten drawings. If you touch a strongly reduced drawing on the home screen (touch screen), that drawing will appear enlarged. With your thumb and forefinger you can enlarge the drawing endlessly, down to the smallest details.

The Metabolik offers a great opportunity to guess the captions just by looking at the drawing, and covering the dialogue. And it is always surprising: Van Straaten’s texts never give a one-to-one explanation, but place each drawing in a revealing perspective.

