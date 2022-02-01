The researcher Peter Turchin has spent a decade fighting against the name of Current Nostradamus that, time and time again, insist on attributing to him after having published in Nature, in February 2010: “The next decade is likely to be a period of increasing instability in the United States and Europe.” But he does not stop defending that his statements are “scientific predictions” resulting from the application of mathematics to big data. He assures that his model, which he has baptized as cliodynamics (Clío for the muse of History and dynamics for the science of change), “tries to understand why and how social systems change.” Almuzara now publishes in Spanish historical dynamics. Why civilizations and states rise and fall, the book in which he lays the foundations of his method and which leads him to affirm: “Given the trends of the main structural and demographic variables of the last 40 years, a fairly important wave of sociopolitical violence awaits us, unless something changes ”.

Turchin was born 64 years ago in Obninsk, a Russian city conceived as a factory for scientists and located about 100 kilometers from Moscow. His father, Valentin Fyodorovich Turchin, who died in 2010, was a physicist who pioneered artificial intelligence, and his mother, Tatiana Novikov, died eight years after her husband, a geologist. The family went into exile in 1978 to the United States, where Peter Turchin left his career as an insect biologist to lay the foundations for his new discipline, questioned as speculative, but endorsed by events.

This professor at the University of Connecticut (USA) and associate researcher at Oxford is also group leader at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna, a network for the study of complex systems that give meaning and utility to big data, or big datafor society.

Big data for the big questions of history

“We need mathematical models to compare predictions of theories with data. Most importantly, we need big data to test these predictions. For the past 10 years, I have devoted most of my energy to coordinating an international, interdisciplinary research consortium that has been building a huge compendium of knowledge about past societies. Call Seshat, global history database. It was designed to answer big questions in history, like what drives the evolution of technology. The key is to translate that knowledge into data for analysis. And that’s what he’s done Seshat: has carried the big data to the great questions of history.

Turchin defends his model: “The future is not predictable, except in a very trivial sense. Yes, in 2020 the Earth will be revolving around the Sun. If not, we will be part of an expanding cloud of radioactive dust, so the last thing I would care about is the failure of my prediction. The cliodynamicsInstead, it tries to understand why and how social systems change.

The basis of his discipline are real social and historical factors such as ethnic groups, borders, religion, language or the ability to carry out collective actions, an aptitude that he considers key and calls asabiya. It is a term introduced by Ibn Khaldun, a historian, sociologist, economist and statesman whose family lived in Seville and fled before the advancing Christian troops. He was born in Tunis in 1332 and died in Cairo 74 years later.

Mathematics applied to social reality

These elements make up mathematical functions applicable to social reality to determine the evolution of States and civilizations. Turchin sums it up this way: “We look for general principles (laws, if you will) and build mathematical models based on these principles. Then comes the most critical part: testing the model’s predictions against historical data so that we can tell which models and theories are correct and which are not. Therefore, the prediction is instrumental: it is subordinated to the main objective, that of understanding. The main purpose of mathematics is to make sure that the predictions follow logically from the premises.

But the scientist rejects —now even with humor— the prophetic character that they have wanted to attribute to him: “It is useful to distinguish this type of prediction [cliodinámica], which is subservient to the main goal of testing theories (I’ll call it “scientific prediction”) of prophecy. A prophecy is an unconditional statement of what will happen in the future. For example, ‘life on Earth will end in 2012’. Another example is ‘America will collapse in 2020’. To my great delight, there is reporters out there who claim that I proposed such a prophecy! For the record: I never said it.”

Turchin refers to the consequences of his article in Nature 12 years ago and whose consequences continue to feed the media. In that text, the researcher referred to the salary freeze, the growing gap between rich and poor, the “overproduction of young graduates” in universities and an “explosive public debt”, among other aspects, as indicators that had previously they had preceded times of political instability. He then wrote in that 2010 article: “In the United States, the 50-year instability peaks occurred around 1870, 1920, and 1970, so another one could be expected around 2020″.

But he never referred to a collapse and today he considers it difficult, although possible: “It could happen; great empires collapsed in the past, but the probability of such an event in the next 10 years, in my opinion, is quite low. In any case, the structural-demographic model that I have developed for the United States does not predict such a thing. What the model predicts is that, given the trends of the main structural-demographic variables in the last 40 years, a fairly important wave of socio-political violence awaits us, unless something changes. The model says what needs to be done to prevent the outbreak of instability: reverse the trend of rising income inequality, moderate competition among elites, rebalance state funding, and so on. And he insists: “The bad news The future is unpredictable.”

Coercive systems can persist for a long time, but if they have to compete with a cooperative society, they lose.

The researcher highlights that societies can avoid disaster and, of all the factors that are part of their mathematical functions to determine the future of a State or civilization, the fundamental one is the asabiya of Ibn Khaldun or the ability to carry out collective actions. As he writes in the recently published work in Spanish: “It doesn’t matter how many subjects an empire has. If they can’t or won’t work together, the empire’s power will be null and void.”

In this sense, he adds that the imperial force “is a product of the population and the asabiya” against which he points out that coercion is insufficient or ineffective: “Coercive systems are weaker than cooperative systems. Coercive systems can persist for a long time, but if they have to compete with a cooperative society, they lose.”

Social networks

And one of the key elements for this “social capital”, as he describes it, is social communication, which can be ambivalent: with the ability to develop it or destroy it. To this question he answers: “Social communication can do both; how it works depends on other factors. For example, if internal competition is too intense, it will undermine cooperation. Corruption would be added to the potential pernicious effect of social networks, as one of the factors that undermine interpersonal association, trust and cooperation. “Without a doubt, it is an important factor that contributes, but not the only one”, he affirms, pointing out the migratory crises, climate change or the pandemic as elements to consider as triggers of disasters.

On the other hand, as one of the elements that has historically favored social capital, Turchin points to religion. But he admits that in Western society he has lost weight. As he states, that role has been taken over by “secular ideology, like the one we see in the Nordic countries.”

If Turchin has learned anything in the last decade, it is to avoid prophetic traps. He defends that half a century is the most precise period for the study of societies, but, when asked what will be the evolution in the next 50 years?, he answers emphatically: “I cannot make such a prediction”.

