Billionaire Peter Thiel claimed he signed up to be cryogenically frozen after his death. Despite this, the PayPal co-founder and former head of Meta admitted that he has no hope that the technology will actually work. When asked in an interview, he explained the scientific request. “I think of it more as an ideological statement,” he declared.

+ In the US, Meta announces that Peter Thiel will leave the company’s Board

+ Billionaire Peter Thiel promises to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrencies

The topic was discussed on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss. Thiel believes that science is “not there yet” with the possibility of freezing. “I don’t necessarily expect it to work, but I think it’s the kind of thing we should try to do,” he continued.

Thiel owns a fortune of US$8.13 billion (approximately R$40.2 billion). He dHe said he would invest billions in biotechnology if he could find the right people with the right ideas on the subject of human freezing.