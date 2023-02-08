“Pirulín pin pon, lollipop pin pon”! Miguel Varoni played Peter Coral 22 years ago and today he looks very different than when he starred in “Scaly Peter.” What happened to him?

“Ugly Betty” may have left Netflix, but we have “Scaly Peter” still on the platform. The Colombian telenovela starring Miguel Varoni premiered in 2001; and the rage for Beatriz Pinzón, already in her final stage, did not overshadow the birth of this other legend that, despite the fact that 22 years have passed since its premiere, remains one of the most famous series in Colombia at a global level. international. For this reason, his main actor still continues to collect the successes of his fame and has also managed to develop as a director and producer.

Miguel Varoni: “Pedro el escamoso” and more hits

Miguel Varoni (real name Miguel Américo Belloto Gutiérrez) was born in Argentina on December 11, 1964, but grew up in Colombia in a family of artists: his mother was the famous Colombian actress Teresa Gutiérrez; and his father, the renowned violinist and conductor Américo Belloto.

From an early age, he dedicated himself to the world of entertainment and some of his first works date from the mid-80s. Some of the TV productions in which he participated are “Los cuervos”, “Gallito Ramírez”, “El ángel de piedra” , among other.

However, it was not until 2001 when the series that would make him a true star on an international scale arrived: “Pedro el escamoso”, whose success allowed him to create the sequel “Como Pedro por su casa”.

The new image of Miguel Varoni. Photo: Instagram

This program was followed by other well-known ones, although with a little less reach outside of Colombia, such as “I’m going to teach you to love”, “The devil knows more”, “Husband for rent”, among others; except for the famous novels “El señor de los cielos” (which was a boom in Latin America and is now in its 8th season) and “Betty in New York” (which had acceptable popularity thanks to its arrival on Netflix).

Miguel Varoni: before and after “Peter the scaly”

Over time, Miguel Varoni has not only dedicated himself to acting, but now he is also a director and producer of various TV formats. According to his profile on the IMDb portal, he directed a chapter of “El conde”, “La mujer de mi vida” (in which he was also a producer) and “Malverde: the patron saint”. Likewise, he was in charge of 15 chapters of “The luck of Loli” and more.

However, beyond his work, what has caught the attention of his fans has been his great physical change. What is the reason for his radical transformation? Everything would be related to COVID-19, since she was a patient with the virus for some time and, as a consequence, she lost a lot of weight.

“He got so dry when he had COVID-19, and I know a friend who was swollen after the virus. If she had hit me, I think she would have been inflamed too. This one was very skinny, ”commented Varoni’s wife, Catherine Siachoque, in statements shared by El Universal.