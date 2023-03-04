Tranquility returned to “At the bottom there is room”, but not for long. Peter he is alive and has returned to the series; however, he has only been to say goodbye. Where is he going?

Peter kept fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” in tension. Many believed that he was dead after he disappeared from Frida Betancourt’s house without a trace; however, we may not have to claim victory. His return has left bitter news and Francesca would be one of the most affected: the popular ‘Pipo’ said goodbye to his ‘Madame’ and only came home to collect his things.

Specifically, Peter told his former boss that he has contacted his son, Manolo, who now lives in a mansion in the United States, after marrying a young woman from Mississippi. The young man asked his father to move with him, for which the butler has chosen to leave Peru and move abroad. VIDEO: America TV