A few days from the fireworks that will decree the beginning of 2023, at home Saubernow close to leaving the Alfa Romeo denomination, there is a rather atypical climate: on the same day in which Frederic Vasseur finished the role of team principal to embrace the Ferrari project, the Swiss team has meanwhile welcomed the former team principal of McLaren, Andreas Seidl, in the new role of Chief Executive Officer. The German manager will assume the primary task of managing the transition period of Sauber which will end in 2026, the year in which the Swiss team will start the technical collaboration with theAudi, on its F1 debut. In the meantime, however, no official announcement has yet come from Hinwil regarding Vasseur’s successor for the next championship.

In this regard, the founder of the team intervened, Peter Sauberwhich in 1993 laid the foundations for the absolute debut of his creation in Formula 1. Interviewed by compatriots from Blickthe Swiss entrepreneur did not seem worried about the appointment of the next team principal, focusing above all on Vasseur’s farewell: “Also in this case we will find a reasonable solution – said the 79-year-old – but in all this we must not forget to thank Vasseur. He took over the team about six years ago in a difficult situation and now walks away with a sixth place in the World Championship. It was great”.

In addition, Sauber underlined all his optimism for the arrival of a manager like Seidlwhich also boasts a past in the same team in the period in which the latter was present in F1 under the name of BMW-Sauber: “I was simply pleased that an agreement with the very experienced Seidl could be reached sooner – he added – luckily Zak Brown (CEO of McLaren) it didn’t force him to take a forced break from work, despite the current contract. Like the fans I am now excited to see how Seidl will carry the team forward in Hinwil after four years together at BMW-Sauber and with his previous stints at Porsche and McLaren. I am convinced that Seidl is an excellent solution for Hinwilbecause the tasks that await everyone are very demanding”.