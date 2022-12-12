The most followed and discussed soap opera of this Formula 1 off-season period now seems to have finally come to an end. The next Ferrari team principalthe one who will take the place of the outgoing Mattia Binotto, should in all probability be the Frenchman Frederic Vasseur. Rumors about the probable arrival in Maranello of the French executive, who has managed the Alfa Romeo team in recent years, have been circulating since before the end of the season and were initially denied by the Prancing Horse’s top management in an official statement.

However, after the certification of Binotto’s farewell at the end of 2022, the situation has obviously changed and the chatter regarding the next transfer to Italy of Draveil’s 54-year-old manager has started again. The founder of the team for which the former Renault team principal currently works also confirmed the rumors about Vasseur’s arrival in Ferrari: Peter Sauber. In fact, the Swiss businessman confided in his country’s website Blick, now giving as fact the agreement between Maranello and the manager who was the first to give an opportunity in Formula 1 as a starting driver to Charles Leclerc.

“When you get an offer from Ferrari, you have to go” commented Sauber, showing not particularly surprised by Vasseur’s choice to accept the courtship made to him by the redhead. But the 79-year-old Zurich-born executive also focused on the downside: the precariousness inherent in the role of Ferrari team principal, compared to the stability of a job at the direction of Sauber. “If you know the history of Ferrari, starting with the founder Enzo, you know that foremen are usually short-lived. The only exception is Jean Todt, who ruled for over twelve years.”concluded Peter Sauber.