Peter Sagan is anything but done with cycling. The 31-year-old Slovak is starting a new adventure at TotalEnergies this season, but has to contend with a false start. “I don’t just have personal goals.”











Recently, Sagan tested positive for the corona virus for the second time. The three-time world champion is currently in quarantine and has to miss some important January training sessions. The start of the new cycling season is fast approaching. Sagan is not worried, just like that he can do little with the often-heard comment that he is starting a disguised cycling pension with the French team TotalEnergies. “I don’t worry about what people say,” says the ambitious Slovak in an interview with L’Equipe. “If you pay too much attention to what people say, it can be very destructive. I am not concerned with it.”

Check out what Peter Sagan’s new outfit looks like below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

No longer unbeatable

Still, Sagan has to admit that in recent years he is no longer the unbeatable cycling great that he once was. “It is true that I only had one victory in 2020, but that was a special year due to the pandemic. We cannot draw any conclusions from that.” ,,No, if I have learned one thing from all those years of cycling, it is that if you stay focused, success will come naturally. It takes willpower, of course, but I know I have it. If I don’t win one day, I’ll just try again the next.”



Quote

I know very well why this team got me

Sagan’s cycling retirement is therefore certainly not imminent. ,,The only time I wanted to stop was in 2015, because I had knee and hip problems. I was overtrained and didn’t feel like it before the start of the season. But I took good care of myself and found the right track again. I won a stage in the Tour of California, then the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, the green jersey in the Tour, the World Cup…and I’m still here.”

,,I don’t only have personal goals this season. I am well aware that this team has brought me in to score points, with a view to gaining WorldTour status. I think we can perform well in the Flemish classics, because there is a strong group around guys like Anthony Turgis, Nikki Terpstra, Edwald Boasson Hagen and Adrien Petit. And then myself.”