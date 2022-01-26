Unfortunately, it has been revealed that peter robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts throughout the ’60s, passed away last week by suicide. The actor was 65 years old, and suffered from bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown as early as 1963, in an unfinished Peanuts special. However, his first official appearance as this character was in 1965 in A Charlie Brown Christmas. Throughout this decade, the actor lent his voice to this character, and his last role as the animated boy was in A Boy Named Charlie Brown from 1969.

Robbins’s career did not end in the 1960s, and in later years he appeared in The Donna Reed Show, The Munsters, Y The Farmer’s Daughter. However, after participating in My Three Sons in 1972, the actor abandoned this profession, although he appeared in Peanuts specials in 1985 and 1990.

Rest in peace, Peter Robbins.

Via: comic book