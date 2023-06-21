After the villainess of “At the bottom there is room“, Claudia Llanos, will return and cause fear in Las Nuevas Lomas, one of her new evils was to assassinate the beloved character of Adolfo Chuiman, Peter McKay. Therefore, in the current season, the fans were sad, because they would not see the return of Francesca Maldini’s iconic butler. However, the actor who gives life to him revealed in a recent interview that he would return to the series and gave some spoilers of what happened to him.

Why did fans of the series believe that Peter had not died?

Claudia burns Peter’s belongings after supposedly murdering him. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Because in the chapter 177 from the previous season of “Al fondo hay sitio” was to be seen Claudia carry what appeared to be the corpse of Peter and then burning only his belongings on a distant beach, fans suspected that the beloved character had passed away, even commenting on their opposition to this being true on networks. However, some of them were already theorizing that it was all a farce to make others suffer. Francesca Maldini and that in reality the butler would have been kidnapped by the villain.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the back there is room”: Peter returns! Death sparked the anger of fans, but Adolfo Chuiman makes a spoiler

Why does Claudia Llanos want to take revenge on Francesca Maldini?

It would all go back to a chapter where Claudia Plains She speaks with the psychologist Sergio Estrada in prison and confesses that when she was a child she witnessed how her father sank into worry and despair, since the company he had founded and had as a partner Francesca Maldini failed. Because of this, the Maldini matriarch decided to step aside and abandon the father of the “Shark Gaze” to start her own company, the House Builder.

For this reason, Claudia has tried to take revenge with all her might against Francesca by attacking her loved ones, of whom peter mckay is part of it, since he has accompanied her for many years as her butler.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Jimmy and Alessia were detained by the Police at the airport

How will Peter manage to elude Claudia Llanos?

Although there has not yet been any official progress, the actor Adolfo Chuiman has revealed that his character was kidnapped for about two months, but that he managed to free himself from Claudia. In addition, he joked a bit on the subject and said “I’ve even been given a dancer (laughs)”, as well as “she has broken a crazy ***” in reference to the villain.

#peter #returns #quotAt #bottom #roomquotThis #time #kidnapped #survived