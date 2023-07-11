Dramatic day in Las Nuevas Lomas. In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”, Peter managed to remember the reason why he went to the apartment where he met Claudia Llanos, who later kidnapped him after pointing a gun at him. After a difficult day trying to relive everything that happened that day, Peter was able to remember that he followed Diego after a suspicion that he was being unfaithful to Francesca.

After this, the butler went to Diego’s room, where he confronted him and told him that he had already remembered everything and that he is Claudia Llanos’s ally, which is why he called him “miserable garbage.” This perplexed Diego, who stared at Peter in terror after his betrayal was discovered. What will happen to the Montalbán Maldini family?

#Peter #remembers #faces #Diego #background #room #Miserable #garbage