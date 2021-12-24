Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run: plot, cast, voice actors and streaming of the film

Tonight, 24 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Peter Rabbit 2 – A rascal on the run, a 2021 film directed by Will Gluck, will be broadcast. The film is the sequel to the Peter Rabbit film, which is itself based on the homonymous character starring in the Beatrix Potter stories. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Bea, Thomas and the other rabbits have created a makeshift family, however, despite his best efforts, Peter cannot keep his mischievous disposition at bay. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his pranks are appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter has to figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Peter Rabbit 2 – A Runaway Rogue, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Domhnall Gleeson: Thomas McGregor

Rose Byrne: Bea McGregor

David Oyelowo: Nigel Basil Jones

Italian voice actors

And the Italian voice actors of the film? Here they are:

Nicola Savino: Peter Rabbit

Emiliano Coltorti: Thomas McGregor

Valentina Favazza: Bea McGregor

Marco Vivio: Nigel Basil Jones

Francesca Manicone: Flopsy Rabbit

Domitilla D’Amico: Mopsy Rabbit

Alessia Amendola: Tail-Round

Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Benjamin Rabbit

Pasquale Anselmo: Barnabas

Stefano Brusa: Tom Micio

Benedetta Degli Innocenti: Mittens

Paolo Marchese: Samuel Baffetti

Francesca Draghetti: Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle

Antonio Palumbo: Jeremy Fisher

Alessia Rubini: Jemima Puddle-Duck

Marco Fumarola: Tommy Brock

Nanni Baldini: Johnny Town-Mouse

Oreste Baldini: JW, the rooster

Streaming and tv

Where to see Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.