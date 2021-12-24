Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run: plot, cast, voice actors and streaming of the film
Tonight, 24 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Peter Rabbit 2 – A rascal on the run, a 2021 film directed by Will Gluck, will be broadcast. The film is the sequel to the Peter Rabbit film, which is itself based on the homonymous character starring in the Beatrix Potter stories. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Bea, Thomas and the other rabbits have created a makeshift family, however, despite his best efforts, Peter cannot keep his mischievous disposition at bay. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his pranks are appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter has to figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.
Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of Peter Rabbit 2 – A Runaway Rogue, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Domhnall Gleeson: Thomas McGregor
- Rose Byrne: Bea McGregor
- David Oyelowo: Nigel Basil Jones
Italian voice actors
And the Italian voice actors of the film? Here they are:
- Nicola Savino: Peter Rabbit
- Emiliano Coltorti: Thomas McGregor
- Valentina Favazza: Bea McGregor
- Marco Vivio: Nigel Basil Jones
- Francesca Manicone: Flopsy Rabbit
- Domitilla D’Amico: Mopsy Rabbit
- Alessia Amendola: Tail-Round
- Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Benjamin Rabbit
- Pasquale Anselmo: Barnabas
- Stefano Brusa: Tom Micio
- Benedetta Degli Innocenti: Mittens
- Paolo Marchese: Samuel Baffetti
- Francesca Draghetti: Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle
- Antonio Palumbo: Jeremy Fisher
- Alessia Rubini: Jemima Puddle-Duck
- Marco Fumarola: Tommy Brock
- Nanni Baldini: Johnny Town-Mouse
- Oreste Baldini: JW, the rooster
Streaming and tv
Where to see Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.
