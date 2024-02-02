Peter R. de Vries was shot dead with a converted alarm pistol. The fake Glocks or disposable pistols are appearing en masse in the criminal environment. Within reach for everyone and affordable for everyone. They are assembled in small workshops, with all the associated risks: “These weapons are just as dangerous for the shooter as they are for the target.”
#Peter #Vries #shot #dead #fake #Glock #craft #weapons #rise
Extreme climber Alex Honnold on a Greenland expedition
Together with climate researcher Heidi Sevestre, world-class climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer, professional adventurer Aldo Kane and Greenlandic guide...
Leave a Reply