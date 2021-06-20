Tanja Groen disappeared without a trace in August 1993 after a student party in Maastricht, the city she was just getting to know. After 28 years, there is still a search for her in the hope that one day it will become clear what happened to her. The fact that the police are searching again has to do with the new impulse that the never-solved disappearance case has received in recent years.

In 2019, the Limburg police again delved into the investigation and students from the Free University also studied the file. All tips and traces were again examined, witnesses were again visited. This has already led to research at a cemetery in Maastricht. But there was another location that kept popping up: the Strabrechtse Heide.