Available from 28 April on the streaming platform Disney+, Peter Pan & Wendy and the reinterpretation of the great classic which has made generations of dreamers fall in love with it. Peter, the boy who doesn’t want to grow up, Tinker Bell, Neverland, Captain Hook and the Lost Boys are back in a new guise (but not too much), protagonists of the film directed by David Lowery and intended for the small screen. How valid, however, is this new transposition?

And then straight until morning

The Peter Pan formula has remained almost unchanged since the creation of the character, which took place in 1902 by the British writer JM Barrie in the novel The white bird. The protagonist is a child who doesn’t want to grow up, able to fly thanks to fairy dust and his happy thoughts, and who finds an island where he is allowed to remain forever as he is. The growth dilemma, the responsibilities that face the life of an adult and the changing balances is the central theme of the story. The light-heartedness of the early years is seen to be lost with the passage of time, when it gives way to a new rigor and tiring tasks, such as those that adults place on their shoulders every day.

This is where Peter was born, who wholeheartedly wishes to keep the joys of youth intact, and not to lose the thousand colors of childhood in favor of the gray of growing up. Berrie’s story has known many film adaptations, and Peter Pan & Wendy is that child of our time, who has embraced inclusiveness without distorting the pillars of the classic tale. The plot of the film is, broadly speaking, the one known for more than 100 years. Wendy Moira Angela Darling and her two younger brothers, John and Michael, are visited by a boy they have always read about in books, Peter Pan, who is looking for her shadow. One night Peter enters flying through the window of their room and, having found the fugitive, tries to stitch her back on with Tinker Bell’s help.

Instead, Wendy will take the needle and thread. In the film, the girl is full fight against itself because she shares Peter’s thoughts: she doesn’t want to grow up, and the games she liked as a child continue to make her dream. However, her impending departure to her boarding school prevents her from indulging in these thoughts and she, not wanting to live a life like her mother’s, remains entranced at the possibility of following Peter to the Neverland. there is. Second star to the right, and then straight on until morning.

We are pirates and great buccaneers

Peter Pan & Wendy, like any self-respecting transposition, accurately treats the conflict between the Lost Boyscollected by Peter, who gave them a family and a place to stay, ei pirates led by Hook. The conflict between James Hook and Peter Pan is like an unwritten rule and, in the collective imagination, the two characters “must” spend their days between reprisals and battles, where one wants to kill the other. In Lowery’s film an attempt is made for explain the origins of this decade-long conflict. It is not, however, dug very deeply, and the few things shown regarding the past of these two iconic characters are unsatisfactory and leave a bad taste in the mouth.

An explanation is given believable but not solid, which fails to justify years of battles and mutual contempt. Despite this, the attempt not to make Captain Hook appear as a villain without motivation remains appreciable, and Peter Pan is represented as what he is: a boy who plays tough, but with many fears and the constant need to be the center and the main point of reference for the Lost Boys, and for all those who come to Neverland. Wendy herself undergoes a change that distances her from her initial fears. Neverland is not paradise that it seemed at the beginning and, perhaps, growing up has more positive sides than you can see when you are still a child. It’s a process unavoidable in everyone’s life, and it’s important to embrace it in the best possible way.

On a sour note: Pirate costumes come in an enviable variety of shades of tan, white, gray and black, with the exception of Captain Hook and Sponge, recognizable by pops of red. An honorable mention goes to masterful performance by Jude Lawwhich gives us a tormented and ruthless Captain Hook, but able to feel strong emotions.

An inclusive cast

Being daughter of 2023, film Peter Pan & Wendy worked to have an inclusive cast and as representative as possible. The choice of Alexander Molony like peter pan was the first (it’s smaller) sign of a longing for detachment from classical aesthetic canons which also accompanied the tale in the animated film by Walt Disney in 1953. What caused the fans to discuss was the choice of Yara Shahidi in the role of Tinker Bell. The American actress plays the role optimallyand possesses that cheeky and slightly peevish manner typical of Tinkerbell, demonstrating the fact that the flavour of a character is not given by the aesthetic canons that characterize it.

They are present in the range of Lost Children Kelsey and Skyler Yates, the twins who break the “rule” according to which only males can be part of the group. Wendy is usually the only girl, seen as the children’s mother, who tells stories and puts them to bed. In 2023, however, a maternal view of women is no longer needed, and it would be futile to persist in the belief that the Lost Boys are all boys. The theme had also been addressed in other films, sometimes justified with the fact that the girls were too intelligent to fall out of the cradle and get lost, ending up on Neverland. There is an imbalance on one side or the other, which is leveled out here. It warms the heart the choice of Noah Matthews Matofsky as Slightly. The actor, suffering from Down syndromefits positively into the cast and group of Lost Children, giving space to one of the least represented categories so far in the world of cinema.

The film undoubtedly deserves to be seen, although there are some things to improve: the relational aspects are not explored between the characters, Peter and Hook’s past remains uncertain and little treated, and the sirens, an important part of Neverland, appear as a splash of color in the sea but have no real role. The musics are masterfully managed and the settings reflect the high quality to which Disney has accustomed us.