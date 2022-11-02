Something that became popular in the past few months was the revelation of Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey, a film that would take the characters of said story to give it a touch of terror. The characters can be used because the franchise is already in the public domain, and now it seems that the same thing is going to be happening with the boy who did not grow up, Peter Pan.

The director of the production of the yellow bear with slasher touches revealed to the media the hollywoodreporter that they are working not only on this story, but also on a fairytale-related one involving pirates. This new tape would bear the name of Peter Pan: Nightmare in Neverland!twisted version of the classic that many know.

For now, not many details of the film have been revealed, since they are working at full speed to finish the current project, which many people took as a joke. However, learning that it will eventually hit theaters caused interest to grow and it would come as no surprise if it ultimately becomes a hit.

Remember that Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey will be released next February 15 in USA. It is not yet mentioned if the tape will be distributed in regions such as Latin America.

Via: Bloody Disgusting