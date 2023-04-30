The era of remakes is at it again. “Peter Pan and Wendy” Disney’s new live action generated some controversy for its African-American version of Tinkerbell, but the truth is that the main problem with the film is not the change of ethnicity of some characters, but the enormous lack of the spirit of the animated classic. It happens that, although the director David Lowery manages to go a little deeper into the characters, the end result is not entirely convincing and ends up becoming a story without much grace and flat at various times.

Is this boy Peter Pan?

The problem of Peter Pan by Alexander Molony —beyond his ethnicity, which seemed to bother many— is that he lacks too much charisma. The actor does a good job and you can tell he’s making an effort, but in the end the shoes of the boy who never grows up end up being too big for him to the point of looking more like a relative of the character and not himself. To say that even Campanita is more graceful.

Quite the opposite occurs with Captain Hook and Wendy, played by Jude Law and Ever Anderson Jovovic, who do a very decent job and save the film when it comes to moments of vulnerability. In fact, there is even a duality between the two that really adds something interesting and sentimental to the plot. Too bad they couldn’t do the same with Pan.

A solid story, but without heart

It is noticeable that David Lowery —director of the wonderful “A Ghost Story” from 2017— did not want to trace the animation to the letter and that is appreciated. Here we are in front of a film that, although it keeps its own stamp in a certain way, ends up completely losing the spirit of the classic. This greenish filter that is noticeable, above all, in the scenes that take place outdoors gives it a serious tone that is not in keeping with the film.

The musical numbers are fine. For example, the first one, where Peter takes Wendy and her siblings out of her house and into Neverland, is a super magical opening that sadly fades as the film progresses. Precisely, that island where most of the film takes place feels dull and heartless. Luckily, the final minutes manage to close the film decently with an action sequence and an emotional moment between Peter, Wendy and Hook.

I would only recommend this movie to watch on a Sunday with the family if you want to take advantage of your Disney+ subscription. Finally, I emphasize that, although it is not a bad film, it does fall short compared to what it could have been.

