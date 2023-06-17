This 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of “Peter Pan” (big screen adaptation of the famous children’s story), starring Jeremy Sumpter, who played Peter, a boy who did not want to grow up and who along with Wendy, Michael and John lives many adventures in Neverland. And it is there where they find Captain Hook, the villain of the plot, whom they will try to defeat.

But what does Peter’s interpreter look like now? We show you below.

YOU CAN SEE: Director of “The Flash” justifies the criticized CGI of the film: “That was the intention”

What does the “Peter Pan” actor look like today?

Jeremy Sumpter is currently 34 years old. His remembered blond hair darkened over the years and he grew a lush beard that hides the face of that boy who captivated with his performance in the film directed by PJ Hogan and who earned him several awards. awards. Among these are the Young Artist Awards, in which he won for best performance in a feature film —young lead actor—; as well as the Saturn Awards, for best performance by a young actor; and the Phoenix Film Critics Society, for best performance by a young man in a leading or supporting role.

Sumpter married “the woman of his dreams” in 2022, named Elizabeth, and recently became the father of his first daughter, Lucy Snow.

Sumpter is currently 34 years old, married and the father of Lucy Snow. Photo: Jeremy Sumpter/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King”: when is it released and where to watch the movie online?

What movies did Jeremy Sumpter appear in after “Peter Pan”?

Today, Sumpter continues to be active in his acting career, being part of productions such as “The sasquatch gang” (2006), “You’re so cupid” (2010), “Animal” (2014), among others. But not only did he show his talent in films for cinema and television, but he also had participation in different series, such as “ER” (2002), “CSI: Miami” (2007), “Friday night lights” (2008), etc

On his social networks, Sumpter congratulated Alexander Molony, the new Peter Pan in “Peter Pan and Wendy”, which premiered this 2023. Photo: Instagram capture / Jeremy Sumpter

He will also star in “Chapel”, a feature film that is soon to be released and is directed by Courtney Paige. In this tape, she shares the cast with Lochlyn Munro, Taryn Manning, Pardis Saremi, Kyler Fisher, among others.

#Peter #Pan #years #Jeremy #Sumpter #remembered #child #actor #2000s #today