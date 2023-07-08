The legendary video game developer, and at the same time provocative in game development, Peter Molyneuxhas talked about his next project and praised its gameplay by introducing a mechanism that has never been seen before.

In an interview with GameReactor at the recent Gamelab conference in Barcelona, molyneux he was reluctant to give much concrete detail about the game or this idea to avoid, in his words, people getting “very upset and angry” when their expectations regarding the words of molyneux they meet reality.

“In the past, I would just tell you the whole game and all the game design and why it was going to be the most brilliant game in the world,” he said. molyneux. “I will not do it”.

However, what molyneux What he did say is that this new mechanism would be part of a more “familiar” environment that would be “more similar to an experience of fable, Black and White, Dungeon Keeper“.

This description seems to be related to the fact that this project is first planned for pc and consoles, instead of other titles in the development studio of molyneux22Cans, which were designed for smartphones.

In fact, if this project materializes as planned, it will mark the first project of molyneux released on consoles in over a decade, from the game Fable: The Journey for Kinect, at Lionhead Studios in 2012.

“We are definitely focusing on pc and consoles, mainly because we need the power”, confirmed Molyneux. “This game is the first game I’ve actually programmed, or been a programmer on, since black and whitehe continued. “So it’s very special to me. It has been evolving and we have been exploring ideas about it for almost five years. Therefore, it is very, very close to my heart.”

It is not clear if this project has evolved from legacythe project that molyneux announced in 2019 and later said it would involve blockchain technology. It was originally planned as an industrial simulation of a workshop and experimentation, inspired by the first game of molyneux, The Entrepreneur.

Since he left behind Lionhead, the creator of fablein 2012, the game release history of molyneux It has been decidedly mixed. Your experimental mobile app Curiosity: What’s Inside the Cube? it was wildly successful, although there was controversy surrounding its promise of a prize that would change the life of one lucky player.

then came Godusa controversial god sim that launched into early access in September 2013 and is still in early access a decade later. The Trail: Frontier Challenge followed in August 2017, published by Kongregate.

Information about what’s next for molyneux and 22Cans has been quiet since the studio announced layoffs but said it would continue to struggle with game development, in December 2021.

But now we know: molyneux is programming a new game.

“Every part of me wants to tell you everything about him,” he concluded. “But, you know, that would be silly.”

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I have no faith in molyneux. Perhaps this time that he is not saying with such enthusiasm and eloquence that he is creating something that is going to change the course of the universe, the hype will not damage him too much and we will have something that is truly surprising.