In an interview granted to the Gamereactor magazine, the historic developer Peter Molyneux got to talk about his new game giving a description very far from that of Legacies , an NFT-based project previously announced but never heard from again. Was it shipwrecked with the bursting of the cryptocurrency bubble?

What is it about?

Was Legacy Aborted?

After expressing his opinion on the new Fable, Molyneux made a decidedly cautious statement about his new job, which sees him return to the role of programmer after years in which he had always delegated the role to others (it was since Black & White that he didn’t write the code for his own games himself).

Molyneux: “In the past I would have just started by talking to you about the game as a whole and the game design as a whole, explaining to you why it will be the most brilliant game in the world. But people reading it would be annoyed and angry. So I won’t.”

“For now, the only thing I can say is that first of all this is the first game I’ve written code in since Black & White, which makes it really special for me. Second, we’ve evolved it by exploring ideas for about five years. You see, I’m really, really fond of it. Every part of me would like to tell you all about it, but that would be weird.”

Basically the new game seems to have elements of Fable, Dungeon Keeper and Black & White, will be released on PCs and consoles and will offer mechanics never seen before. Curious to know more in the future, we refer you to our special dedicated to Peter Molyneux to get a complete picture of the character.