Peter Molyneux’s next project is “an innovative new game that pushes the boundaries of blockchain gaming.”

Named Legacy and developed by 22cans, it boasts being the first ever blockchain business sim.

Legacy will be “a creative entrepreneur’s dream come true, an opportunity for players to build their very own business, designing their very own products from a huge array of possibilities as they create a business empire the likes of which the world has never seen,” reads to blog post from Molyneux.

In the game, players will be able to own a “Land NFT … to start your own in-game blockchain business association”. They’ll also have access to Legacy Keys that can be lent to others to start an in-game business and become partners. Profits of Legacy Coin will then be shared.

Legacy Coin is a new Cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain and will be earned through various competitive events.

“Legacy is a game that leverages player ownership, play-to-earn, lend-to-earn, highly functional NFTs and a truly unique community driven economy … and this is just the beginning,” reads the post.

“Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams.”

Molyneux is known as the creator of god games like Populous, Dungeon Keeper, and Black and White, as well as Fable, Theme Park and more.

He most recently worked on Godus Wars in 2016, which included controversial micro-transactions. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his next project, which seems set to be even more controversial.

NFTs and Cryptocurrency are the latest trend to hit the gaming industry and their use has been heavily criticized by the media and players.

Most recently Ubisoft launched their “energy efficient” NFT platform Quartz, while EA recently said NFTs will be an “important part about the future of our industry”.

It’s not clear where Legacy will be sold, but Valve has already banned NFT games from being sold on Steam.