The European elections breed heroes and monsters. The apparent remoteness of the Strasbourg Parliament and the low turnout foster projects that would not obtain good results on the national stage, where traditional parties are fighting hard. Their character varies. They can be ideologically radical, anti-system proposals or they can bring together government opposition groups and regional minorities in motley alliances. Péter Magyar is one of those beneficiaries of the exception. Three months ago, he was a complete unknown in Hungary, and yet this man with a patriotic surname has obtained almost 30% of the local votes in the last continental elections.

Viktor Orbán’s fiefdom seems to be breaking up, or not, it is still difficult to say. The greatest threat to the prime minister’s power has come from within his own ranks. In fact, all attempts by the left to wrest power from him have failed and, today, that fringe appears weak and divided. Rivals have not been able to respond to a public opinion that demanded less conventional options. On the other hand, over the last fourteen years, the governing party Fidesz and its leader have been able to adapt to the growing currents of opinion that favour populist projects with authoritarian tendencies.

Unlike other conservative parties, which have suffered splits on their right, the majority party has strategically leaned towards ultra-right positions, which are very profitable electorally. The European Union has condemned and withdrawn financial support for the adoption of measures that undermine the separation of powers and freedom of the press.

Magyar’s emergence has caused a real internal cataclysm because it has occurred within the party, the greatest danger so far averted, and without his vague proposal straying too far from the official theses. The new leader, a lawyer and diplomat in Brussels for a decade, knew how to stage his break-up very well. A judicial scandal served as a platform for him to make himself known. The pardon granted to the accomplice of a paedophile by the president Katalin Novak caused a major scandal that even led to the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Judith Varga, ex-wife of our protagonist.

In this context of discontent, the man of the moment gave an interview last February on Partizan, a popular local news channel on YouTube, in which he lashed out against the government, calling it corrupt, an accusation that enjoys greater credibility when it comes from someone who has remained close to the political elite. This appearance received millions of views, the first proof of his ability to attract people. Shortly afterwards, he announced his candidacy within the Tisza (Respect and Freedom) Party for the European event.

The regime wanted to discredit him with the televised denunciation of domestic violence by his ex-wife

There is no specific programme on Magyar’s agenda, but it is accompanied by a revolution in the formal field. The candidate presents a renewed and modern image, a certain studied neatness that seems in keeping with his desire for ethical regeneration, his main hallmark to date. His attractiveness and youth are evident in the use of white shirts, jeans and trainers.

The regime has tried to break this aura and discredit him with tricks such as the television appearance of his ex-wife on a prime-time programme in which she denounced episodes of domestic violence. This attempt was not as successful as expected and Tisza managed to gather 100,000 people at the rally he held in the capital Budapest.

The lawyer, who specialises in defending victims of police abuse, is politically positioned in the centre-right. His proposal aims to recover the spirit of Fidesz, an organisation created by young liberals and anti-communists at the dawn of democracy. Pragmatism ruined its laudable initial wishes. The electoral setbacks caused a shift towards conservative and nationalist positions that Orbán has intensified to the point of generating tensions with Brussels.

Corruption and backwardness



Magyar claims that his country has the worst corruption rates in the Union and is considered the second most economically backward, despite having enjoyed the highest standard of living when it was on the other side of the Iron Curtain. He also advocates a greater redistribution of wealth in a country with a growing gap between urban and rural populations, especially those living in depressed mining regions.

Tisza’s MEPs have joined the European People’s Party, although their positions are not entirely consistent. Like Orbán, his new rival is opposed to the provision of soldiers and weapons to Ukraine. In any case, his future depends on his resistance to the smear campaigns that the regime will put into operation, already using its ability to attract the masses, over the next two years. In 2026, Hungary will renew its Parliament. It remains to be seen whether, then, this magnificent building, a jewel of Viennese neo-Gothic style and symbol of its beautiful capital, will be able to accommodate a popular representation in accordance with a comparable State of Law.