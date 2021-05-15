Naomi Campbell, photographed in an Alaïa design in 1988. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Azzedine Alaïa and Peter Lindbergh looked so opposite that they would have made a good comic couple, in the best tradition of Laurel and Hardy or Schwarzenegger and DeVito. A tiny Tunisian and a big German made a duo with the potential to smile. And yet these two seemingly different men were united by the same way of understanding beauty and, above all, of serving women.

The long and close collaboration between the master of fashion design and that of photography is the subject of an exhibition at the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation in Paris. An exhibition that also leaves us with a book that brings together some of the most emblematic images that they created for almost three decades. They are snapshots that are part of the history of contemporary fashion and that show the enormous personal and professional harmony that they maintained since they met at the end of the seventies. They shared a table, circle, city, industry and conversations. They had the same joyous way of laughing, the same appetite for life, and a common gaze full of humanity. They were also united by the friendship of Franca Sozzani (1950-2016), legendary director of Vogue Italia and a fundamental presence in the lives of both, to whom the book is dedicated, edited by his sister Carla.

Azzedine Alaïa (1935-2017), with model Vanessa Duve, at the designer’s headquarters in Paris in 1989. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Although both were highly original authors in their point of view, numerous links can be established between their bodies of work. Not only when Peter Lindbergh portrayed Alaïa’s clothes, or the designer himself. Beyond their collaborations, the work of both is closely related. They are united by a fixation for the color black, as pointed out by the exhibition’s curator, Olivier Saillard, and for muses such as Naomi Campbell and Tatjana Patitz, as demonstrated by their shows and sessions. But there is a deeper and more significant invisible thread between them. Lindbergh himself, who died in 2019 at the age of 74, summed it up in one of his most famous phrases: “The responsibility of photographers should be to free women, and everyone, from the terror of youth and perfection” . Alaïa, who died in 2017 at the age of 82, expressed it in similar terms in a statement that appears in the sample: “I have always wanted women to be free. I hope my dresses give them that lightness. The biggest compliment is when they look at themselves and say, ‘I feel free.’

Model Marie-Sophie Wilson, in 1988. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

This kind of intersection between designer and photographer is common in the history of fashion and, in a way, marks and marks its time. If the tandem of Richard Avedon and Dior is essential to understanding the 1950s and the golden age of haute couture, the partnership of Mario Testino and Tom Ford explains the 1990s and the globalization of the industry at the turn of the century. Although Alaïa and Lindbergh maintained fruitful collaborations with other artists —Jean-Paul Goude in the case of Alaïa or Karl Lagerfeld in the case of Lindbergh—, their union will remain as a testimony to the aesthetics and philosophy of the eighties. From a strong, athletic and individualistic time. Lindbergh’s snapshot of six models playing in white shirts on a beach, published in the US edition of Vogue in 1988 after several months in a drawer, it sums up the paradigm shift of the decade. And he anticipates the birth of a generation of models who, with their charisma and stratospheric fame, far transcended the role of the mannequin. Not that those shirts were designed by Alaïa, but the image embodies the same way of thinking and creating that made the designer a favorite of those women and so many others. Although it is perfectly recognizable, his clothes always leave space to show the personality of the person who wears them. “I like women. I never think about doing something new or being creative, but about making clothes that make women look beautiful ”, he assures in another quote that is part of the publication Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh.

Alaïa’s work sometimes resembles that of a sculptor and, in fact, an exhibition at the Galleria Borghese in Rome in 2015 equated her designs with a statue of Bernini. And cinematic borrowings are frequently emphasized in Lindbergh’s images. But perhaps neither shone as much in his own trade as when he crossed paths with the other. It happens in the best couples, whether they are funny or not.

Models, on the French beach of Le Touquet in 1986. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Model Yasmin Le Bon, photographed in Paris in 1985, wearing Azzedine Alaïa’s white knit outfit from the 1985 fall / winter collection. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Tatjana Patitz and Linda Spierings, at Le Touquet in 1986. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Tatjana Patitz, at Le Touquet. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS

Tina Turner and Azzedine Alaïa, in Paris in 1989. Peter Lindbergh (Peter Lindbergh Foundation) / EPS