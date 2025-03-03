03/03/2025



Kiat lim (31 years), until now counselor of the Valencia CF and son of the club’s top shareholder, Peter Limwill be the new president of the entity as of Wednesday, March 5, replacing the until now president Layhoon Chanwhich ensures that with this relief the LIM family confirms its support to the Mestalla Club.

«The Valencia CF Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiat Lim as New club presidentposition that will officially assume on March 5, 2025, ”announced the Valencian club in a statement.

Kiat Lim exercises as advisor to Valencia CF since 2022 and assumes this new responsibility as president and maximum leader at a key moment for the organization of the Che.

Married and with a child, Kiat Lim has the graduate of the University of Nueva Wales del Sur (Australia), where he trained in a degree in Science in Psychology. “His appointment demonstrates a firm long -term commitment to the club and reinforces the club’s commitment with the stability and construction of a solid project for the future,” said the entity this Monday through a statement.









In the same note, from Mestalla they show their “sincere thanks” to Layhoon Chan for his “dedication, effort and leadership” during his two different mandates as president of the club.

«I am pleased to spend the witness to Kiat Lim, son of our maximum shareholder. This appointment is a clear statement of the continuous commitment to the club and its future. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to our fans and all the people close to the club for their support during my time in this position, ”said Layhoon Chan.

Finally, Valencia CF says that after this change in the presidency of the entity he looks at the future with “optimism”, reaffirming his “commitment to fans and the development of the entity.”