Boredom cornered sentiment in Valencia and I would be lying if I said that Barcelona’s visit is interesting as this game is used to doing. I am even sorry that Gracia is going to leave without enjoying Mestalla because of the pandemic or being coach of Valencia because of Meriton’s. Today, in football life to the Valencian, there is more desire and interest to see if someone will put the bell on Lim’s scalded cat than on Koeman, And look at the Mestalla he left few friends in his 34 games and one Cup.

Valencia has made merits so that its victory is paid and well. But do not think Messi and co that those of Gracia will come out to put the carpet for the next Barcelona-Atlético. They can’t do it because the descent stalks them. In addition, the game is a showcase for several ches thinking about the Eurocup and above all it is for those who want to change the scene in summer, which is what many look forward to seeing how the patio is in a Valencia that Mateu Alemany knows well, who He will return to a box from which he was forced to leave. You still prick me and I don’t bleed.