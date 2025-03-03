“The Board of Directors of Valencia CF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kiat Lim as the new president of the Club, a position that will officially assume on March 5, 2025”. Thus says the statement made public this Monday by the Valencian club, nth episode of a crisis both sports and institutional that seems to have no end.

The rumors of sale were clear by Peter Lim, owner of the entity that has decided ascend To his son of advisor, a position he held since 2022, President. Since Peter Lim acquired Valencia in 2014 through the Meriton Holdings company, Layhoon Chan position has held in two phases and Anil Murthy, but stability has never been achieved. In fact, Mestalla’s matches usually serve to show the fans to show their dissatisfaction with the day after day. The sports situation of the first team, in the descent zone to the Second Division, unnerves the spirits of a social mass accustomed to fighting in other times for major objectives.

Dark era

The new president, Kiat Lim, little given to give his opinion in the media, said last December through his social networks that his family plans to continue leading the ship: “I am not someone who speaks publicly, but you read what you read, we are with the team. Our project is in the long term. ”

Regarding the future, one of the few positive news that affects Valencia has been the resumption of the works of Nou Mestalla, a stadium that remained in its skeleton for years due to lack of financing. The goal is to be ready in summer of 2027. The operators returned to the place of the works on January 10.