Baraja, during the League match against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona

The former Valencia coach had the Ché club in penultimate position and had a streak of five games without winning.

12/23/2024



Updated at 5:26 p.m.





It was news expected weeks ago, but Peter Lim, Singaporean businessman and owner of Valencia, had yet to turn his thumbs down. And the order came this Monday: Rubén Baraja was dismissed as coach of Valencia, as announced by the club in a statement published on its website and social networks.

«Valencia CF has decided to end Rubén Baraja’s time as first team coach. The Club wishes to publicly thank him for his passion, his dedication and the commitment he has shown from the first to the last day.

Baraja is one of the main legends in the history of Valencia CF. After his arrival in February 2023, he helped stabilize the team, overcoming a complicated situation, and last year he contributed to implementing competitive values ​​that brought Valencia CF closer to the fight for European positions practically until the last days of the championship.

The dynamics of results during this season have required a decision that has been very difficult to make, but which aims to reverse the situation and achieve better results.









Valencia CF wishes Rubén Baraja the best of luck and much success in the future.