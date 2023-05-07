With videoAlmost 1.8 million viewers saw on Saturday evening how Peter Koelewijn appeared as a guest artist Until here . The singer released a new version of his classic Get off that roof from 1960, aimed at football players who act on the field. It’s raining praise online, besides one question.

If footballers want supporters to behave better and stop throwing anything on the field, they must first set a good example themselves. That is what Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe argued in their NPO 1 show after last week’s cup final between Ajax and PSV. Football fans wreaked havoc in De Kuip after the match, and although the duo believe this is inexcusable, they did understand the frustration.

,,The match was really hard to watch”, said Jeroen Woe. The final was mainly a succession of riots and irritations, or as Van der Laan described: “Fighting, falling, rolling, falling, pushing.” find the two.



Quote

You make a face like you’re being killed, but you weren’t even hit Peter Koelewijn, Text from the new version of Kom van dat dak af

The biggest poser? Steven Bergwijn, according to the comedians. It still rolled over the field when the lights in the stadium were already going out, they joked. They have only one message for him and his colleagues: don’t act like that and get off that field. ,,That’s that song, isn’t it?”, pianist Miguel Wiels said his well-known sentence. ,,From Peter Koelewijn?”

Peter Koelewijn at Even to here. © NPO



How old is Peter Koelewijn?

And there he was, the singer who broke through with the band Peter and his Rockets 63 years ago Get off that roof. For Until here he sang now Get off that grasswith lyrics like: “You make a face like you’re being killed, but you didn’t even get hit.” And: “Get off that grass, it didn’t hurt you / we won’t take that anymore.”

The singer delivered the song with the same energy as six decades ago, which led many people to google how old he actually is. The answer: born in 1940, age 82. “He’s standing there rocking in his white sneakers,” was one of the many positive reactions on Twitter, where his name was trending. “We may always talk about the Rolling Stones … but our own Dutch pop king Peter is still doing well at 82 years old,” another commented. And: ‘The man has more energy at 82 than I did at 55!’

Not only Peter, also the new version of his hit gets praise. “I suggest that all supporters study this and sing at the top of their lungs at the next game as soon as the first complainer hits the turf,” it sounds, for example. ‘Mandatory running in the changing rooms’, another adds.

Until here was just not the best viewed program of the day with almost 1.8 million viewers, unlike in recent weeks when that was the case. On the day of Charles’s coronation, the eight o’clock news on NPO 1 attracted slightly more viewers, more than 1.8 million.



<br />



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: