Let’s assume that someone wanted to program an AI that was like him. What would it have to be able to do? “Medium Magazine” asked Peter Kloeppel before his last broadcast. The answer, in a matter of seconds: “First: start off as a surprise, so that the ears of those listening prick up. Second: ask the question that is to be answered as quickly as possible, so that people have a reason to keep listening to you. Third: formulate the whole thing in a kind of dialogic form. Combine all of this with the classic rules such as ‘avoid nouns, passive constructions and complex sentences’. And the AI ​​should be instilled with the constant will to formulate better in brevity than in length. I’ve had to do that my whole life as a news presenter: even if you would like to have 40 or 50 seconds to introduce a report, you just have to make do with 20 seconds. Regardless of the AI: make an effort, stick to your rules – then it will work out.”