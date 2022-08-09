“The Lord of the Rings” is one of the most popular sagas of recent times. Its success is due to Peter Jackson, who thrilled fans around the world thanks to his trilogy. However, being the creator of this popular film franchise, he also became his own victim, because, as he himself has confessed, he was never able to fully enjoy his own work.

With the upcoming release of “The Rings of Power”, several curious facts about its predecessor on the big screen are coming to light. One of these is Jackson’s experience directing his adaptation of the world created by JRR Tolkien.

“I always felt like I was the unlucky person who never got to see an unexpected movie” , the filmmaker confessed on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “For when the projection arrived, I had already been immersed in it for five or six years . It was a great loss for me not to be able to see like everyone else.”

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

So much was the disappointment of Peter Jackson, that at some point he thought to even temporarily erase his memory. “In fact, seriously considered going to a type of hypnotherapy to be hypnotized and they made me forget the movies and the work I had done to be able to sit down and enjoy them.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Despite the bad experience he had, Peter Jackson will now have a chance with “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, an Amazon Prime Video production.

“I’ll watch the series,” he said. “The only thing I look forward to is seeing him as a perfectly neutral viewer,” she added.