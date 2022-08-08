Currently, one of the most anticipated series for Amazon-Prime Its the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, same that is set within the universe of films that the director Peter Jackson worked at the time. However, it seems that he has not had much to do with this project and now the filmmaker himself spoke about it.

According to his words, the producer of the series approached him to find out if he wanted to get involved in the series, given this jackson He told her that he would like to take a look at the script first. So they agreed that it should be sent to him within a couple of days, but apparently it never arrived in the director’s mail, so jackson would have been discarded.

Here the words he said to the podcast of The Hollywood Reporter:

Producer Fran Wash asked me if I wanted to be involved in the series. And I mentioned “it is impossible to answer without having seen the script”, so they replied “as soon as we have the first drafts of the script, we will send them to you”, but those scripts were never revealed.

For his part, he mentions that he is eager to take a look as a casual viewer at the final project:

I’m not the kind of person who wishes anyone ill, making movies is hard enough. If someone creates a good movie or series, it’s something to celebrate. And I’m looking forward to seeing The Rings of Power as a neutral viewer.

It is worth mentioning that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be a story set years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and the Hobbit, so it will be interesting to know the background. It is also a good premise so that fans do not find inconsistencies in relation to the successful trilogy that began in 2001.

Remember that the series premieres the next September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter Podcast