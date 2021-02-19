Once you are in your thirties, in the world of soccer you can clearly see two paths: those that guide you towards the twilight of your career; or, on the contrary, those that allow you to extend the trajectory, reinventing yourself and even finding the high point (the usual trend in the last cases). The latter is the one followed by Pedro Rodríguez the latest summer transfer market. He traded England for Italy, London for Rome, Stamford Bridge for the Olympic. Definitely, left Chelsea to sign for Roma.

Six months later, the 33-year-old canary has found the perfect ecosystem. He has fallen on his feet in Paulo Fonseca’s team, that, surely, passes through one of the best moments since the Brazilian is the coach of the ‘wolf’. They are currently marching in the 3rd position in one of the most open Serie A from the last five years. Only behind Milan and Inter, beating other teams such as Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta or, of course, his arch-enemy Lazio. In addition, as a ‘bonus track’ it is found that they are still alive in the Europa League (they won 0-2 in the first leg of the round of 32 against Sporting de Braga).

A good dynamic that they have reached, yes, after going through more than one bump. Were thrashed by the ‘biancocelesti’ of Inzaghi, Immobile, Luis Alberto and company. Or eliminated in a ridiculous way by Spezia in the round of 16, beaten on the lawn and in the offices (they fell for exceeding the number of substitutions allowed). Along with another of the pending subjects, win a team from the ‘Big-6’. Of the seven games he has played, he has not won any, and they have barely been able to scratch three points.

Pedro returned to the eleven last week in a 3-0 win over Udinese. The canary celebrated his return by signing a beautifully made goal, after recovering from the injury from which he relapsed and made him miss up to six games. Before, it should be noted that from the beginning Fonseca’s trust was earned as an important figure in the squad. Despite being within a system of three centers and long lanes, The Brazilian coach has known how to adapt the Spanish football as second midfielder in the 3-4-2-1, taking advantage of his good inner game. In this way, the elaboration of the game with Pellegrini and Veretout is favored; and, on the other hand, the completion with Dzeko. Some numbers that speak for themselves, reflecting how well Pedro has managed to adapt to Italian football: five goals and four assists.

Another proof of this is his commitment from day one he landed in Rome, along with one of the main motivations that led him to defend the ‘she-wolf’ team: to help them win titles again. “Another reason I chose Roma is that they haven’t won in a long time. I hope we can continue working this well until the end, like now, and who knows if we can win a trophy. It would be something wonderful for the club, “Pedro told the official media of the Romanists.

A Rome with a Spanish touch

Precisely, in a Rome that speaks more Spanish than ever. And it is that, this past summer transfer market, to Pau Lopez (since 2019), Gonzalo villar Y Carles perez (both arrived in winter 2020), they were joined by Borja Mayoral, who already has seven goals, in addition to the already mentioned Pedro. With all of them taking more than enough gallons in the ‘wolf’. In the case of the forward, still from Real Madrid, he earns more and more integers to become the property of the Italian club and gain a place in the eleven before the possible future departure of Dzeko.