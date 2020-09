GIf you put Peter Humphrey’s name in the search engine, you can still find these photos of him. He wears orange prison clothes and is shown like a felon. Humphrey is seen in handcuffs, in the courtroom, held by the arm by a Chinese officer, next to him is his wife, also accused. And you see Harvey Humphrey, his adult son, speaking on TV cameras after the verdict was announced and saying that he was very sad.