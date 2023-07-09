A tribute to the recently deceased Peter Horbury, one of the most influential car designers in the world.

Last week came the unfortunate news that Peter Horbury passed away. You may be wondering: who is that then? Well, Peter Horbury was a car designer with a very large legacy.

Instead of a little ‘in memoriam’ that snowballs into the other news, we wanted to take a moment to reflect on the projects he was involved in or led, because while we like to point out one person per design, that is very rarely the case. It’s a team working on something.

Peter Horbury was born on January 27, 1950 in Alnwick, United Kingdom. After high school he went to art school in Newcastle. Horbury then studied Automotive Design at the Royal College of Art in London where he obtained his master’s degree in 1974.

At first he started at the British branch of Chrysler, which was still a thing at the time. He then went to work in the Netherlands at Volvowhere he worked on the interior of the Volvo 480. He then left for MGA Developments to work at Ford.

Ford Sierra

1982 – 1992

It starts with the Ford Sierra. That car was hugely ahead of its time in terms of design. Under the leadership of Bob Lutz, Uwe Bahnsen and Patrick LeQuément were allowed to get to work. One of the employees in the design team was a very young Peter Horbury, who was eager to add influences from the Porsche 928 to the design. The surprising thing is: he succeeds! After this, Horbury would also work on the Escort and Granada.

Volvo ECC

1992

We’ll tell you in advance, but every Peter Horbury car is his most beautiful design. An important basis is the Volvo ECC, because the design team is tasked with designing a Volvo for the future. One that is not characterized by angular design, but is graceful and flowing, while it must remain absolutely recognizable as a Volvo.

The ECC (Environmental Concept Car) is the first car in which the clear lines that Volvo will apply in the coming years can already be seen. The ECC is on the P80 platform that the 850 is on. The engine (a gas turbine) appears to be less future-proof. The design ultimately turns out to be a harbinger for the Volvo S80.

Volvo 850 Estate BTCC

1994

No, he did not design the Volvo 850. Not even the racing version. Peter Horbury was busy giving Volvo a major design revolution. A very subtle, understated revolution. He advised Volvo to go racing with the 850 Estate. That would give the car a cool image. Especially if fast 850s like the T-5, T-5R and R would follow in the showrooms. The plan worked out perfectly. The 850 Estate was not such a good race car at all (later they switched to the sedan), but then the mission was already accomplished. Volvo station wagons were sporty and cool.

Volvo S40

1996 – 2003

This is perhaps his most handsome design. Look, every designer can design a beautiful GT: long nose, short ass, nice and low and wonderfully wide. But a fancy Mitsubishi-based sedan? Peter Horbury got it done. The Volvo S40 was developed together with the Mitsubishi Carisma. A considerably cheaper platform than what the Galant stood on. In this way, Volvo was able to save the necessary costs. It was the first new Volvo NOT to have a square design. In fact, people like to buy the car because of the design. It turns out to be a huge success not only in Europe, but also in the US. Ultimately, the model remains in production from 1995 to 2004. The V40 is the station wagon version. Which is great, the car did offer typical Volvo features such as good seats.

Volvo C70

1998 – 2005

The most beautiful car designed by Peter Horbury. In many cases, coupés are portrayed as sporty and dynamic. That was not the case with the Volvo C70, which was intended as a Gran Turismo. A stylish yet practical coupé with which you can cruise through Europe at high speed in great comfort. The design matched it. The roofline is still stunning. In fact, put the CLE Coupé and 4 Series of this article next to this. Yes, the Volvo is older, but more timeless. Later, an almost equally beautiful convertible was added.

Volvo V70

2000 – 2007

His Magnum Opus has to be the Volvo V70. It is without a doubt the most iconic car. Horbury wanted to combine the rear of a Ford Transit with the front of a Jaguar E-Type. The V70 was a perfect ‘intermediate size’, so you almost had 5 Series space for a 3 Series price. In the Netherlands, this model was popular with both the lease driver, all colleagues of Leo de Haas, the family man and the youngtimer enthusiast. They are still driving around Europe with huge mileages. That is really not just because they are particularly solid or well-driving cars. Owners simply think the car is worth refurbishing, partly due to the design.

Volvo XC90

2001 – 2016

Oh no, that’s the best design! Yes, we could go on and on, but the Volvo XC90 has been very important to Volvo in many ways. A large crossover with the interior of and MPV. All Renault Espace owners then switched en masse to the XC90. This model could not be found in America either, and Volvo was able to establish its name as a competitor for Audi and BMW.

Volvo C30

2006 – 2013

In fact, all of Peter Horbury’s ideas come together well in the Volvo C30, because just look at that high waist and high-positioned rear lights. These are typical features of the design that Horbury liked to apply. The nice thing was that it was clearly a hat-tick to the 480 ES, which Horbury also helped with. With that car he was allowed to do the interior, now he – with his team – did the exterior.

Ford & Lincoln

2008 – 2019

Peter Horbury was promoted from Volvo to the PAG in 2002. That stands for Premier Auto Group and was the premium car division of Ford Motor Company, with brands such as Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln and Volvo. As a design director, he didn’t really have to draw much. Now there were already top designers such as Geoff Upex (Land Rover) and Ian Callum (Aston Martin, Jaguar). That’s why J Mays brought Peter to Ford of America, where there was still a lot to be gained in terms of design.

Peter felt that the Ford, Mercury and Lincoln models were far too non-descript. American cars should be proud of their heritage. That meant the return of large models with a lot of chrome, without it becoming old-fashioned. The number of models for which he was responsible is impressive. The Ford Flex is our favourite. The Flex is a kind of cross between a huge station wagon, tough MPV or low SUV.

Lynk & Co

2016 – present

Oh wait no: this is even harder to do. We’ll explain it a little bit. Look, if you want to shape a brand like Ford or Volvo, you have a lot of inspiration and context. You know what a brand stands for and what the design features are that go with it. But in the case of Lynk & Co, Peter Horbury started from scratch. At the moment, a large number of new Chinese car brands have been added. And in many cases they are by no means ugly cars, but recognizable? Do you really know the difference between Nio and an XPeng?

London Taxi LEVC

2017 – present

You are only really a top designer if you have a design that must last for years and must be recognizable. In Germany, the taxis are bright white, but in London you can recognize a taxi by the design of the Hackney carriage, or the Black Cab. The LTC (London Taxi Company) is a um, Chinese company. The owners of that company? Geely.

Lotus Eletre

2023 –

His latest work is this Lotus Eletre. A car that has yet to appear on the road in the Netherlands. And yes, we can all have our take on a nearly three ton electric crossover with a Lotus badge. The fact is that we are going to drive electric and customers want a crossover. But only look at it in terms of design: a few recognizable lines, not too many frills, and some nice details such as the sloping roofline and the rear lights. A Lamborghini Urus is much more striking, but in 15 years the Eletre will mature better.

As a British petrolhead, Peter Horbury wanted to design 3 more Lotuses. It is unknown how far he has come. This week he died in China, where he was on a working visit. He was 73 years old.

The cars that Peter Horbury designed or was in charge of are almost without exception very timeless, but recognizable. Distinctive yet understated. And that’s how you could describe the above average friendly man. He will be missed.

This article Peter Horbury: in memoriam and best designs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Peter #Horbury #memoriam #designs