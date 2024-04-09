Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 7:08 p.m.



The physicist who explained how the universe was held together thanks to a “fundamental” particle, baptized as the 'Higgs boson', died this Monday at the age of 94 at his home in Edinburgh. He presented his theory to explain where the mass of “elementary particles” came from in 1964, where he gave shape to the idea that a mechanism allowed the resizing of electricity.

Higgs' work was a bridge between different fields of theoretical physics. However, his hypothesis gained strength four decades later, when a huge complex was built in Switzerland for particles to collide and allow us to verify what until then was in the field of ideas. The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information