Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize winner in 2013, father of the God particle and great name in world physics, dies

Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2013, left us at the age of 94. Higgs was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for the discovery of the particle known as Higgs boson or God particle: the minimum quantity fundamental to the structure of matter in the universe.

In the 1960s, Higgs and other scientists developed a theory showing how the boson is crucial for giving mass to particles and holding the Universe together. After experiments conducted at CERN in Switzerland, the Higgs theory was confirmed in 2012, culminating in the recognition of Nobel prize together with the Belgian physicist François Englert.

In the motivation for the award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences highlights the importance of the discovery of the Higgs boson. In fact, it defines the key to understanding the mechanism through which particles acquire mass. The theory formulated by Higgs and Englert contributed significantly to the standard model of physics, finding the particle which, competing with the others, for a fraction of a second, produced life a few moments after big Bang.

The “God Particle” or Higgs boson fills the space that seemed empty, creating mass even where there is none, obviously in simple words, we can say that it is responsible for creation

Peter Higgs spent much of his career at the University of Edinburgh, where in 2012 the Higgs Center for Theoretical Physics. Professor Peter Mathieson, an honorary member of the university, praises Higgs as an extraordinary scientist who enriched knowledge of the world around us with his originality and holistic view of the universe.

Born in Newcastle, Higgs leaves behind two sons, Chris and Jonny, as well as two grandchildren. His estranged wife Jody passed away in 2008. Peter Higgs' passing is a huge loss to the scientific community, but his legacy and his work will continue to inspire scientists for future generations.

