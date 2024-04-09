The British scientist Peter Higgs, discoverer of the famous Higgs boson, died this Monday at the age of 94 at his home in Edinburgh, according to the newspaper. Guardian. The researcher, born in Newcastle upon Tyne, won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for the theoretical discovery of a mechanism that explains the origin of the mass of subatomic particles, an intuition that was confirmed decades later by the experiments at the Large Hadron Collider. (LHC) of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), near Geneva (Switzerland).

Known matter—from a banana to a newspaper—is made up of tiny particles that act like bricks. One of the fundamental properties of most of these particles is that they have mass. Between these particles, there are also forces mediated by another group of particles. In 1964, Peter Higgs proposed a theory for the existence of a particle that explains why other particles have mass: the Higgs boson. Belgian physicists François Englert and Robert Brout raised the same idea at the same time, independently. Higgs and Englert shared the 2013 Nobel Prize. Brout would have also received it, but he died two years earlier.

To test the Higgs hypothesis, the largest experiment in human history was needed: the Large Hadron Collider, the largest particle accelerator in the world. It is an underground ring 27 kilometers in circumference, 100 meters deep, under the border between France and Switzerland. Inside, two beams of particles, especially protons, collide at a speed close to light, guided by superconducting electromagnets. The result of the collision, at a temperature 100,000 times hotter than the interior of the Sun, illuminates the intricacies of matter. On July 4, 2012, after four years in operation, scientists announced that they had found definitive evidence of the existence of the Higgs boson.

