The scientist Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 for his work on the Higgs boson, an elementary particle essential to understanding the fundamental structure of matter, died in Scotland at the age of 94.

The British physicist Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 for his work on the Higgs boson, an elementary particle considered key to understanding the fundamental structure of matterdied on Monday, April 8 at the age of 94, the University of Edinburgh announced this Tuesday.

“He passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 8 after a short illness,” the university, where the scientist had long been an emeritus professor, said in a statement.

Peter Higgs received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 together with the Belgian François Englert. They were rewarded for having laid, already in 1964, the theoretical foundations that would lead to the discovery of the boson in 2012 at the CERN laboratory in Switzerland.

“God Particle”

The Higgs boson is considered by physicists to be the cornerstone of the fundamental structure of matter, the elementary particle that gives mass to many others, according to the theory known as the “Standard Model.”

In an effort to popularize this discovery, the boson has been dubbed the “God particle” because it is everywhere, while also being particularly elusive.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Higgs. From the IFT, we wish to communicate our most sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/1pZCQuz38n — Inst. Theoretical Physics (@ift_uam_csic) April 9, 2024



“Peter Higgs was an extraordinary person, a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world around us,” said Peter Mathieson, Principal of the University of Edinburgh, quoted in the press release.

“His pioneering work has inspired thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come,” he added.

With AFP