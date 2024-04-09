Unfortunately, today, April 9, 2024, it has been revealed that Peter HiggsBritish scientist who devised the Higgs boson particle, died on April 8 at the age of 94. Due to his age, it has been noted that the physicist died peacefully at home after a minor illness.

This news was announced thanks to a statement shared by the University of Edinburgh, where Higgs worked as a researcher and teacher. This is what was said about it:

“It has been confirmed that Professor Peter Higgs has passed away at the age of 94, he died on Monday 8 April peacefully at home after a short illness, his family has asked that the media and public respect his privacy at this time.”

Higgs received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 for his groundbreaking work showing how the boson helps bring the Universe together.. In the 1960s, Higgs and other physicists worked on an idea to explain why the building blocks of the Universe have mass.

This sparked a search for a particle that could explain the forces of electromagnetism, as well as the weak and strong nuclear forces, all in a single theory. In 2012, scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as Cern, in Switzerland, They used the Large Hadron Collider and finally discovered it. This particle was called the Higgs boson.

Peter Higgs' legacy is extremely important, and will be remembered as one of the most important scientists of the modern age. On related topics, we tell you when the next solar eclipse will be.

May he rest in peace, Peter Higgs.

Editor's Note:

The understanding that many have about physics and our world today comes from the great minds that, sadly, are no longer with us. However, just as Higgs was inspired by the greatest minds of his youth, it is very likely that this physicist's work will play an important role in the future of more than one person.

Via: BBCNews