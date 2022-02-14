Good news for all TT fans: the 2022 edition has recently been given the green light, from May 29 to June 10, trained and raced on the infamous island†

Even greener is the BMW M 1000 RR of lap record holder Peter Hickman in the colors of Gas Monkey Garage, the world-renowned auto custom builder from Discovery Channel’s hit series ‘Fast N’ Loud’. With five wins and fourteen podium finishes, 34-year-old Hickman – who still has the fastest newcomers lap ever to his name – enters the race as the undisputed favourite.

With this collaboration, Gas Monkey Garage wants to profile itself even more as a ‘global brand’, but motorsport will undoubtedly also win new souls among the millions of followers on the social media of Gas Monkey†