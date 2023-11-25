WWhile journalism has reached low points in its history in many places, has become reduced to serving cheap stimuli, is becoming increasingly rigid in slogans in agency language, while people next to you are very serious about saying “cost-neutral”, “as of now” or “we have to think about the wording again”. his phone says: Opening a book by Peter Handke in this situation almost seems like an act of resistance. A resistance against the established language, which he continues to bravely carry out, a resistance against the appropriation of the individual, who, as a lonely walker on the edges (and sometimes beyond everyone), constantly evades the herd instinct, even at the age of eighty in his new book entitled “The Ballad of the Last Guest”.

Anyone who doesn’t like Handke’s prose will only find their dislike confirmed in it; Anyone who likes Handke’s prose will happily find “more of the same” in it. “He had always gone astray in his life, even from childhood.” And: “It is better to take detours and come home as late as possible, preferably in the deep twilight, or not enter the invitingly illuminated house at all. “Don’t you know that from somewhere? Isn’t this from another, earlier book? Couldn’t it also be in “Slow Homecoming”, in “My Year in Nobody’s Bay” or in “The Fruit Thief”? Yes, without further ado. And much more from these and other works seems familiar here, returning slightly changed like in versions of a song.

In the former multi-village region

The “Ballad of the Last Guest”, which is of course not a genre in the narrower sense, but a piece of lyrical journal prose enriched with a lot of literary history, has a familiar melody and is about bus stations, furrows, high-rise buildings, orchards, bypasses, about the “big Agglomeration in the former multi-village region”, of cinematic memories, mind games and nightmares, small and large outbursts of anger; It also varies the poetological themes of Handke’s life. Right at the beginning you are reminded of his Büchner Prize speech from 1973, in which he said, referring to Thomas Bernhard, that if even the beginning of a term came to mind while writing, he moved “into a different direction, into a different landscape, into which there are still no reliefs and claims to totality through concepts.



Peter Handke: “The Ballad of the Last Guest”. Suhrkamp Verlag, Berlin 2023. 186 pages, hardcover, €24.

The “Ballad” now says, only slightly modified, in relation to images: “Only no images, and especially not clearly defined ones! And if every now and then he sensed something ‘picture-like’ that was threatening to fly at him from behind, he would, at least within himself, take a sideways and evasive step as if on a dance floor or in an arena, and the picture arrow shot past.” That again reminds us that Handke has already written an entire, very long novel called “The Loss of Image”.