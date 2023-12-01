Fortnite It is a game that constantly suffers from all kinds of leaks. However, information that is revealed ahead of time takes time to become reality. For example, a couple of years ago, data miners discovered that Peter Griffin, star of Family Guywould come to Epic Games’ battle royale, and although for a while this seemed impossible, A new leak has revealed that this will happen soon.

Recently, the Xbox social board accidentally revealed the first look at the season pass for the first season of Fortnite Chapter 5. Here Two new skins stand out, the first of these is Peter Griffin, thus fulfilling the wishes of the fans and the previous leaks of the second. The second suit is much more interesting, since it is Solid Snake.

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX (Image by @MGA_Lani) pic.twitter.com/Bje3m87bH4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 1, 2023

These skins are not all that we can find in the next season of Fortnite, since in November, LEGO officially announced its collaboration with the game, which will include a new game mode. In addition to new events, Eminem will also be coming to the game as a live concert on December 2which will also kick off a new Rhythm game mode scheduled for December 7.

The new Fortnite Rhythm mode will see the likes of Lady Gaga, Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons arriving in the game. This is all we know so far, but we won’t have to wait long to get a look at the future of this game, as the current season will come to an end on December 3, so it is very likely that the new content will be available from the next day, December 4.

On related topics, here you can learn more about Eminem’s arrival in this game. Likewise, The Game Awards announced collaboration with Fortnite.

Editor’s Note:

The skins of Fortnite they are very interesting. However, at this point I feel that the battle royal only remains current because of the aesthetic content it offers. Of course, this is just a feeling of the moment, as I can’t deny that the game is still quite fun.

Via: ShiinaBR